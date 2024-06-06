400-mile sale returns to Kentucky Published 4:25 pm Thursday, June 6, 2024

By Jake McMahon

Bowling Green Daily News

From McCracken County in the far west, to Mason County up north, the 400 Mile Sale across Kentucky is set to return Thursday through Sunday, including 58 registered sales in Warren County as of June 4.

The sale, in its 21st year of operation, spans along historic Highway 68, hosting “400 miles for yard sales, antiques, collectibles, shopping and eating,” Director of Communications at Visit BGKY Lauren Guess said.

Each of the sponsored counties will be involved every day of the event. Guess said items and sales available will vary by the day.

Patricia Francis, director of Innov8 Events in Louisville, will have a site Friday and Saturday at 1021 Wilkinson Trace in Bowling Green. Following her business philosophy of supporting “small businesses and small towns,” Francis will host around 30 small business vendors at her multi-site sale.

“I always think it’s a positive thing when you bring people into our state…it’s going to bring in money,” Francis said.

400 Mile Sale Director Tara Rhodes-Hall said Bowling Green is a “springboard” for the event.

She estimated that the stretch from Bowling Green to West Paducah will see “easily tens of thousands of people.”

“Most people go through Bowling Green when they come to the 400 mile sale because they come up 65 or come down” Interstate 65, Rhodes-Hall said. “Bowling Green probably sees as many people as anybody.”

Along with Warren County, as of June 4 the sale’s website listed 87 registered sales in Logan County and 30 in Barren County.

Rhodes-Hall said as of June 4 the entire event is close to 750 registered sales, anticipating “maybe 1,200” total registered sales at the event’s completion.

More information can be found at 400mile.com.