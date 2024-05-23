County awards contracts for broadband project Published 11:35 am Thursday, May 23, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Fiscal Court approved contracts to expand broadband connectivity in some unserved or underserved areas of Harlan County through the Harlan County Connected ARC Broadband project during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley addressed the subject midway through the regular fiscal court meeting for May.

“Last month, we received responses to RFPs (request for proposals) for our broadband projects,” Mosley said. “The responses came in, and we wanted time to let the Center for Rural Development who’s been our partner in this project review them and make a recommendation.”

Email newsletter signup

Mosley told the magistrates the Center for Rural Development had responded. Mosley read the response for the court.

“It’s our belief that broadband is the service that is the best solution to the current situation you are trying to resolve,” Mosley read. “The Center’s broadband team reviewed the responses received at your request and had the following recommendations for Zones one and two.”

Mosley explained Zone 1 is across Pine Mountain in the Bledsoe area and Zone 2 is Cloverfork.

“In their opinion, Thacker-Grigsby offers the best solution for Zone 1… Harlan Community Television offers the best solution for Zone 2,” Mosley said. “For the territory associated with Zone 3 (the Smith area), their recommendation would be to apply for funding from the state office of broadband development to cover the broadband serviceable locations in this zone.”

Mosley pointed out ONE Harlan County Executive Director Cole Raines had discovered Windstream (a company which provides internet service) has secured funding and intends to expand service in the Smith area.

“This is outstanding,” Mosley said. “I talked to…the government affairs liaison for Windstream, they have been identified for a build out in 2025. So, next year Windstream’s intentions are to build broadband in that area. Essentially, we weren’t aware of that…the Center for Rural Development feels like we are better served to go ahead and move forward with awarding a contract to Thacker-Grigsby for Zone 1 and Harlan Community Television for Zone 2.”

Mosley indicated he was happy the project has progressed.

“I’m glad we’re finally to this point,” Mosley said. “We became concerned when we realized we probably wouldn’t have enough money to cover all three zones, but it has been very good to see that Windstream intends to build out the Smith area.”

Mosley asked for a motion to award Thacker-Grigsby the contract for Zone 1 of the Harlan County Connected ARC Broadband project. Magistrate Paul Caldwell made the motion, seconded by Magistrate Bill Moore. The motion passed unanimously.

A motion to award a contract to Harlan Community Television for Zone 2 of the Harlan County Connected ARC Broadband project was then made by Moore and seconded by Caldwell. The motion passed with no objections.

Magistrate Paul Browning added some thoughts on the matter.

“In some places we’re going from zero to the best in the business all of a sudden,” Browning said. “Even though we were way behind, we’re getting ready to shoot way forward…We’re going to have the best systems out there.”

In other Fiscal Court activity: