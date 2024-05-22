Harlan County primary election results Published 11:41 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The unofficial results are in for Harlan County for the primary election held on Tuesday, May, 21. With only three races on the ballot, no surprises occurred.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s Office, the results in Harlan County were as follows:

In the Republican primary for President of the United States, Donald Trump received the most votes in Harlan County with 2,229 votes, over 95 percent of the vote. Joe Biden received the most Harlan County support among Democrats, with a total of 217 votes for 50.23 of the vote.

Kentucky State Senator Johnnie Turner outdistanced his challengers for the Republican primary for State Senator for the 28th Senatorial District. Turner took 74.91 percent of the vote in Harlan County, with 1,583 votes. There were no Democrats on the primary ballot for this office.

United State Representative for the 5th Congressional District Hal Rogers pulled in 1,785 votes for 85.9 percent of the vote in Harlan County. There were no Democrats on the primary ballot for this office.

Turner expressed his thoughts on the election after the polls closed and the votes were counted.

“It looks like people have trusted me to come back and be their senator again,” Turner said. “I really appreciate all the folks from every county. It was a good clean election and I’m thankful it’s now going to be behind us.”

Turner also shared some of the issues he intends to tackle going forward.

“We’ve got that big park (Boone’s Ridge) coming in Bell County,” Turner said. “Harlan County has to be in shape. Before they get to Bell County, many will come through Harlan County…That is going to be a project that’s unbelievable.”

Turner said some of the projects he intends to address include road and infrastructure improvements throughout the route through Harlan County from Bell County to Letcher County. He noted he is working on securing multiple improvements for US 119, including expanding the road to three lanes in many places and adding turning lanes.

The Harlan County results fell in line with statewide results.

All results are unofficial at this time.