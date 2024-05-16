Search warrant results in drug trafficking arrest Published 10:17 am Thursday, May 16, 2024

A man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine when police executed a search warrant in the Cawood community.

Marco Hopkins, 43, of Evarts, and Teai Skidmore, 32, of Cranks, were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on May 7.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a location on Hal Street in Cawood. When police entered the residence an individual attempted to run but was soon apprehended. The search located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple pills and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking. A woman was located hiding in another building on the property. She was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hopkins was charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Hopkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Skidmore was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Skidmore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jessica Simon, 35, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on May 7. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simon was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Frankie Clem, 35, was arrested by the HCSO on May 7. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• George Maggard, 51, of Baxter, was arrested on May 6, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and multiple traffic offenses. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.