Virginia Peirce Carmical, 94 Published 11:44 am Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Virginia Peirce Carmical 94, widow of Willard Carmical and formerly from Harlan County, passed away peacefully at the Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington Friday morning May 10th. A memorial service will be held at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery Committal Shelter on Friday May 17, 2024 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Milward Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ’s Hands, Inc. 112 Railroad Street Haran Kentucky 40831. Virginia Peirce Carmical 1929-2024.