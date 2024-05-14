Dragons’ win streak snapped with losses to Leslie, Perry Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

A seven-game Harlan winning streak came to an end with a pair of losses the past two days on the road against 14th Region opponents as the Dragons fell 4-1 at Leslie County on Thursday and 5-2 at Perry Central on Friday.

Connor Combs pitched a six-hitter for the Commodores and gave up one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk.

Email newsletter signup

Tanner Perkins drove in four runs for Perry with a pair of singles.

Jared Moore singled twice and drove in both Harlan runs. Baylor Varner, Donovan Montanaro, Jake Brewer and Chris Rouse added singles for the Dragons.

Varner gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits five strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Moore gave up one hit and walked one in one shutout inning.

David Brock gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks over four innings to earn the win for Leslie County. Rylan Simpson earned the save as he allowed only one walk with three strikeouts over three hitless innings,

Luke Luttrell pitched a complete game for Harlan as he gave up four unearned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Varner, Moore and Rouse each had a single for the Dragons.

Simpson singled twice for the Eagles. Josiah Sparks had a double. Brock and Caden Caldwell added singles.

The 19-9 Dragons traveled to Knox Central on Monday, then closed the regular season by playing Letcher Central at home on Tuesday and in Whitesburg on Thursday.