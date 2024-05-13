Ky. State Parks to celebrate centennial with special events Published 3:36 pm Monday, May 13, 2024

This year’s celebration of Kentucky State Parks’ 100th anniversary continues with a variety of events taking place each weekend in May, so here is a list and description of just a few of them.

On May 11, Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site will host Springfest, where visitors can learn about how to set up a wildflower garden, a monarch butterfly waystation and other nature-related subjects. Organizations such as the Bluegrass Green Source, Wild Ones, the Garden Club of Kentucky and others will have booths set up.

Additionally, Kincaid Lake State Park will host a guided sunrise paddle on May 11. Visitors can experience bald eagles fishing, green herons nesting, river otters playing and more while enjoying the breathtaking views of Kincaid Lake in the early hours of the morning.

On the weekend of May 17-19, learn all about mushrooms at Mycology in May at Blue Licks Battlefield. Guided hikes will explore topics such as native Kentucky mushrooms and medicinal and food uses of mushrooms, and workshops will cover how to grow mushrooms and other subjects.

Youngsters will enjoy Lewis and Clark Junior Ranger Day on May 18 at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, where they can watch fire-starting demonstrations, earn a Junior Ranger badge and participate in crafts. Interpretive staff will lead a mock expedition along the Big Bone Creek Trail and share about Lewis and Clark’s connection to the park.

Also, on May 18, Wickliffe Mounds will host National Kids to Parks Day for outdoor experiences and family fun. Walk the nature trail, play outdoor games and try your skills with the “Leave No Trace” scavenger hunt.

Old Fort Harrod State Park will host Native American artists and musicians for the Native Dawn Flute Gathering on May 24-26. Come and enjoy the beautiful sounds and the artistry of the Native flute, along with food trucks, craft vendors and more.

At the end of May, Memorial Day weekend will kick off summer, along with the opening of most pools and beaches at state parks. Summer weekends will book up quickly at Kentucky State Parks, especially at lake destinations.

Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.