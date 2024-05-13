Black Bears’ comeback falls short in loss to North Laurel Published 8:40 pm Monday, May 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County’s comeback fell short Friday in an 8-6 loss to visiting North Laurel.

Cooper Elza drove in two runs and scored three as he pounded out three hits to lead the Jaguars. Carter Kelley and Andrew Cupp added two hits each.

Email newsletter signup

Bradyn Evans, a sophomore, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Cupp recorded the final two outs for the save.

Will Cassim led the Bears with three hits. Aiden Craig contributed two hits. Isaac Kelly, Jesse Gilbert, Mason Himes and Samuel Henson added one hit each.

Tristan Cooper suffered the loss as he gave up six runs (two earned) on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Zayden Casolari allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Harlan County scored two in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded when Cooper was cut down at the plate as he tried to score when the ball skipped past North Laurel catcher Cameron Smith.

Shelby Valley rallied from a 2-0 deficit midway through the fourth inning to win 4-2.

Cooper led the Bears with two hits. Kelly, Alex Creech, Cassim, Gilbert and Craig added one hit each.

Gilbert gave up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings on the mound. Creech allowed one run on two hits in one inning.