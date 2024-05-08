New Cat has philanthropic streak Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky basketball got the nation’s top returning 3-point shooter when guard Koby Brea transferred from Dayton to UK to play for coach Mark Pope. He hit 49.8 percent from 3 last season when he averaged 11.1 points per game.

However, Brea is more than just a 3-point shooter who knows how to appreciate others.

Email newsletter signup

He hosted a free camp for 50 kids ages 14 and under last Christmas in the Bronx, his home area in New York.

He spent time with kindergarten and first grade students in Dayton reading about resiliency and talking about the importance of giving a great effort every day in school. He autographed art projects for the students before leaving.

Brea also participated in an event to promote mental health awareness and signed autographs for those attending.

He also took time to let Dayton orthopedic surgeon Jennifer Jerele know she was a “huge reason” he was able to still play basketball when she got to see him play for the first time last season.

Kentucky fans should also really like that once he took his name out of the NBA draft and picked UK over Duke, North Carolina, Conn and Kansas that he said his priority was helping UK win a national title.

“I feel like God does everything for a reason, and He has put me in a position where I’m able to play for my dream school in my last year of college, while playing for something bigger than myself.”