Kentucky gas prices fall

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2024

By Staff Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Average gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Prices in Kentucky are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kentucky was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.28/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.41/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today. The national average is up 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Email newsletter signup

More News

More Kentucky children have kept Medicaid coverage compared with other states

Godbey: Some things I cannot understand

Brooks glad to build with Rowe and Tyler

HC star Noah reopens recruitment

Print Article