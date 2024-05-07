Kentucky gas prices fall Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Average gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Prices in Kentucky are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kentucky was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.28/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.41/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today. The national average is up 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.