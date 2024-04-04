‘Horses, Horsepower, and Hollers’ Tourism Initiative Launched by Six Kentucky Tourism Bureaus Published 11:34 am Thursday, April 4, 2024

Six convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) from across Kentucky – Bowling Green, Corbin, Franklin, Georgetown, Harlan, and Shelby County – are proud to announce the launch of “Horses, Horsepower and Hollers,” a multi-jurisdiction ARPA project that offers an authentic tourism experience across the heart of Kentucky.

Horses, Horsepower and Hollers promises to be a distinctive and immersive journey through six key destinations in Kentucky, each offering its own unique blend of cultural, historical, and adventurous experiences. From the fast-paced world of motorsports and horse racing to the serene beauty of Kentucky’s hills and hollers, visitors will get a firsthand look at what makes the Bluegrass state legendary.

Whether you’re seeking a weekend escape, a comprehensive 4-day adventure, or an immersive 7-day journey, the project’s meticulously curated itineraries ensure an unforgettable experience. With a focus on all six destinations participating in the tour, travelers can indulge in a seamless exploration of culture, cuisine, and captivating landscapes. Attractions include the National Corvette Museum, Old Friends Retirement Farm, Bulleit Distilling, Cumberland Falls State Park, Portal 31: Animatronic Mine Tour, The Mint Gaming Hall and more.

To enhance the visitor experience, the participating CVBs unveiled an official website and a digital pass with Bandwango. The digital pass gamifies check-ins at various attractions across all six destinations, encouraging visitors to explore each location and stay overnight. Tour operators are also encouraged to bring their buses into these six vibrant destinations, further promoting tourism across the state.

For visitors using the digital Bandwango pass, every attraction visit brings them closer to entering a sweepstakes. The grand prize includes a one-night stay in each destination, along with passes to various attractions and restaurant gift cards. This initiative aims to reward exploration and encourage visitors to explore different areas of the Commonwealth.

“We are thrilled to launch ‘Horses, Horsepower and Hollers’ and invite visitors to discover the authentic essence of Kentucky,” said Sherry Murphy, Executive Director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and lead CVB of Horses, Horsepower and Hollers.. “This project is a testament to our shared commitment to showcasing the best of what our state has to offer. We look forward to sharing more exciting announcements about the project this summer.”

“This project really embodies the part of Kentucky’s tagline “United We Stand.” Our six unified counties provide a one-of-a-kind experience throughout Kentucky that you won’t find anywhere else in the world from driving Kentucky’s most famous vehicles to horseback riding, or going underground to visit the only animatronic mine in Kentucky – there’s something for everybody,” said Brandon Pennington, Executive Director of the Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission.

For more information and to start planning your Kentucky adventure, visit www.KyTripleH.com.