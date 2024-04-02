2-vehicle crash in Casey County kills 3 people Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A two-vehicle crash in Casey County, which killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured Sunday afternoon, is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police at the Columbia Post.

The KSP responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the collision, which occurred at the intersection of US 127 and KY 70 in Liberty.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation has revealed that Otis Tapscott, 85, of Liberty, was traveling eastbound on KY 70 in a 2005 Jeep Liberty when he disregarded a stop sign controlling the US 127 and KY 70 intersection. Tapscott entered the intersection and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on KY 127. The Chevrolet Equinox was being driven by Teresa Burton, 56, from the nearby community of Yosemite.

Tapscott was pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County Coroner. A passenger in Burton’s vehicle, James Burton, 67, of Liberty, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County Coroner. Ms. Burton was taken by ambulance to the Casey County Hospital where she later died of her injuries and was pronounced dead by the Casey County Coroner. Another passenger in Ms. Burton’s vehicle, Jackie Dylan Cooper, 21 of Liberty, was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, reportedly with serious injuries.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police Department, Casey County Fire and EMS, Casey County Rescue Squad, and Casey County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Alex England.