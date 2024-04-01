Man found deceased in Cumberland Published 4:43 pm Monday, April 1, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The body of a deceased man was found in the river behind the Cumberland Public Library on Sunday morning.

Lonnie Tippett, 44, was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, March, 31.

According to a release from the Harlan County Coroner’s Office (HCCO), Lifeguard Ambulance Service notified the HCCO a deceased male was being pulled from the river behind the Cumberland Public Library at 11:57 a.m. on Sunday. Deputy Coroner Dale Halcomb responded to the scene and pronounced Tippett deceased. Tippett, who appeared to have been fishing, was found by a family member who called 911. The body has been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

Email newsletter signup

Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe, Kentucky State Police, the Cumberland City Fire Department, and the Cumberland City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The death remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.