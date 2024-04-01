Lady Bears down Lady Jackets Published 5:20 pm Monday, April 1, 2024

Staff Reports

After struggling through the opening two weeks of the season, the Harlan County Lady Bears came through in the clutch with a 7-3 win Thursday at Middlesboro in their district opener.

“We made some big plays in the field from hustling more than we have so far this season,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “Tonight was a great effort at the plate for us, and I hope that aspect continues to improve every game.”

Madison Blair, who missed several games with a hip injury, returned with a double and single to lead a nine-hit attack. Jade Burton also had two hits. Jenna Wilson added a three-run double. Rylie Maggard also had a double. Halanah Shepherd had a triple. Braylen GIlley and Brittleigh Estep added singles. Maggard and Kendall Brock scored two runs each.

Freshman Alexis Adams pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and five walks as she gave up three runs (two earned) in a complete-game effort.

“Lexi Adams did her job in the circle against a tough district opponent,” Burton said.

No statistics were submitted on Middlesboro.

The 2-5 Lady Bears travel to South Laurel on Friday. The 4-3 Lady Jackets will spend the week of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.