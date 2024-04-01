Four Fort Knox soldiers secure spots in 2024 Olympics Published 1:14 pm Monday, April 1, 2024

By Lauren Reho

US Army

Four Fort Knox soldiers have secured spots in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with two showcasing their expertise in both air rifle and smallbore and two demonstrating their precision in trap shooting.

U.S. Army Sergeants Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe earned berths in the 50m Smallbore event, following their performances at the USA Shooting’s Smallbore Rifle/Pistol Olympic Trials – Part 3 held from March 17-19.

These seasoned marksmen, also serving as instructors and competitive shooters for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team, have already earned qualifications for the Summer Olympics in the 10m Air Rifle event. They will proudly represent Fort Moore in both these disciplines.

Maddalena, originally from Groveland, Calif., locked in her place with an aggregate score of 2960.5 points, tying with civilian athlete Mary Tucker. This performance earned both athletes two Olympic berths over 58 other competitors. Notably, this marks Maddalena’s second Olympic appearance, having competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and placing fifth in the 50m Smallbore event.

Reflecting on her journey, Maddalena expressed her determination, stating, “I remember sitting in my room and thought, in 2024, I am going for both guns. I am going to make this happen.”

Similarly, Roe, originally from Manhattan, Montana, asserted his lifelong dream of representing the U.S. on the Olympic stage. With an aggregate score of 2949.0 points, Roe maintained a 14-point lead over 35 other male marksmen. For him, this achievement symbolizes the culmination of years of relentless dedication and hard work.

“Representing the U.S. is — it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little kid,” Roe said. “So, it’s a culmination of everything I’ve been doing the last two decades. It’s a huge, huge milestone.”

Meanwhile, Staff Sergeants Rachel Tozier and Will Hinton also qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games during the USA Shooting Shotgun Olympic Trials – Part 2 held in Tucson, Ariz., from March 11-17. Both serve as instructors and competitive shooters for the USAMU Shotgun Team, embodying the dedication and skill required to represent the nation on the Olympic stage.

Competing in 10 25-target qualification rounds against top trap shooters nationwide, Tozier, originally from Pattonsburg, Mo., competed with over 49 others after winning the Olympic Trails Final.

Reflecting on her journey, Tozier expressed her gratitude, stating, “There are not really words, and I don’t think it has really hit me yet. When I was a senior in high school, I wrote that I wanted to make the Olympic team, so it’s nice to be able to cross that off.”

Similarly, Hinton, originally from Dacula, Ga., demonstrated resilience and skill, surpassing 121 shooters in the Men’s Trap category. Despite facing initial challenges, Hinton emphasized the significance of his journey, acknowledging the relentless dedication and hard work that led to his success.

“At this level of competition, every single target and point matters,” Hinton said. “So, making the team after a challenging start lets me know my training working.”

U.S. Army Recruiting Commanding general, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, shared his excitement for the four soldiers earning their Olympic berth. “These soldiers embody living the Army values through their dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment. Their journey not only shows their hard work but also highlights the extraordinary opportunities the Army provides. They are a true testament to the spirit and capability of our military personnel both on and off the Olympic stage.”

As Maddalena, Roe, Tozier and Hinton prepare to take the world stage, they exemplify the dedication, skill and resilience required to compete at the highest level. Their journey qualifying for the Olympic Games showcases the embodiment of excellence both in service to their nation and on the global sporting platform.