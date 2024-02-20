Without McLendon, Dragons struggle in loss at South Laure Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

South Laurel welcomed Jordan Mabe, its best player, back from an injury in a win over Bell County on Thursday. Harlan played without its best player on Saturday as Kyler McLendon rested an ankle he injured Tuesday at Knox Central.

The Cardinals are 2-0 since Mabe returned, including a 66-41 victory against the visiting Dragons. Without McLendon, Harlan was limited to single digits each of the first three quarters falling to 6-18 on the year.

South took control early, building a 25-9 lead after one quarter. After three quarters, the Cards’ advantage grew to 41-17 by halftime and 52-23.

Josh Steele scored 16 to lead the 15-9 Cardinals. Landon Howard and Mabe added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Trent Cole was the only Dragon in double figures with 13 points.