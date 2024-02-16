Harlan County District Court Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Floyd Boring, 43, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to obey all laws.

Jonathan J. Blair, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license plate not illuminated, improper registration plate — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

Charlie Boyd Brock, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Mar. 4.

Heather Brock, 28, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — dismissed at the request of complaining party.

Elizabeth Anne Bryson, 53, two counts of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), second-degree strangulation — jury trial scheduled Feb. 18.

Ashley Cloud, 35, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant.

Chelsea Cottrell, instructional permit violations, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Feb. 26.

John Collett, 42, license to be in possession, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

Jacob Fleenor, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Mar. 18.

Courtney Lewis, menacing, harassment (no physical contact) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Amanda Louise Logic, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant.

Treyvon Long, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

Marilyn Goldsberry, 53, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant.

Robert Pace, 33, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — bench warrant.

James H. Brock, 57, convicted felon in possession of a firearm — bench warrant.

Adam C. Hale, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Mar. 18.

Clayton Tony Fultz, 24, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233 and sentenced to 60 days in jail; other charges, dismissed.

Devin Ray Keefer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

Megan Michelle Runions, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment Feb. 26.

Della Baker, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate, driving to fast for traffic conditions — continued for arraignment Mar. 18.

Michael Creech, 41, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Tammy Thomas, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 26.

Shawn Walker, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), disregarding stop sign, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

Charles J. Napier, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled Mar. 18.

Kendra Delaine North, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Feb. 26.

Jennifer Harris, 52, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, fined $25 (court costs waived).

Robert Pace, 33, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband — bench warrant.

Mark Edward Hudack, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Mar. 4.

Jacob Dylan Miracle, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 26.

Robbie F. Burkhart, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

James Randall Nantz, 36, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), unapproved eye protective device (motorcycle), no rear-view mirror, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), improper motorcycle registration plate — jury trial scheduled Feb. 18.

Brandon M. Huff, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence — scheduled for review Feb. 26.