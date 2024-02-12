Man facing trafficking charges after traffic stop Published 3:50 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found with controlled substances during a traffic stop.

Michael Garrett, 49, of Cranks, was arrested on Feb. 5.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical observed traffic violations by a vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Garrett, the driver of the vehicle, was determined to be impaired and arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. A search incident to arrest located suspected controlled substances, several baggies, scales, marijuana, a handgun, and cash. Garrett openly told the deputy the empty baggies had contained methamphetamine.

Garrett was charged with third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to or improper signal, and disregarding a stop sign. Garrett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond with bail credit.