Frazier Grant Foundation checks awarded Published 2:51 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Submitted Article

The Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Grant Foundation awarded checks to recipients from the Tri-City area on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. The grant awards and reception were presented at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Cumberland. The Frazier Foundation awarded $199,801.88 for the fall of 2023.

The city of Cumberland awarded $29,039.99 for a police cruiser with a matching fund of $14,500.00 from the Harlan County Fiscal Court.

The city of Lynch awarded $21,981.44 to purchase two computers, a printer and a zero-turn mower for maintenance.

Cumberland Elementary School received the following awards in the amount of $37,221.00 in grants:

• MS Academic Team -Loreyn Eldridge – purchase training material, team apparel, food and expense – $3,500.00.

• Computer class – Janey Feher – continuation of Reading Plus program for students grades 3-8- $9,500.00.

• FRYSC- Jenny Farmer – “Backpacks for Weekend” food program for students – $15,000.00.

• Kindergarten – Megan Saylor – expense for educational materials for students and an end-of-the-year trip to the Knoxville Zoo.

• MS Theatre Arts – Melissa Quillen – to provide a cultural experience for seventh and eighth-grade students to see plays at the Barter Theatre – $3,621.00.

Heritage Ministries was awarded $20,000.00 funds for “The Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund” to provide food for 600 families.

Loaves and Fishes was awarded $5,000.00 to provide food for the “Food Pantry,” which helps elderly people on social security.

The Meridzo organization was awarded $25,000.00 for scholarships and a banquet for graduating seniors in the Tri-City area who graduate from Harlan County High School.

The St. Stephens Outreach received $8,900.00 to purchase an entrance door to the Pantry, which provides food for needy families in the Tri-City area.

The Tri-Cities Heritage Development Corporation was awarded $30,000.00 to hire a grant writer to write grants for the Tri-City area.

The Tri-City Little League was awarded $22,659.45 to purchase the league’s charter for the teams, uniforms for the players, and equipment for the field.

The grant money is distributed twice yearly, in the spring and fall. The deadline for the Spring application is Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Applications are available online at the Frazier Foundation website or in the office.