Wildcats win six of seven, capture Gold Bracket title in state competition Published 11:34 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff Report

Already county and regional champions, the Rosspoint Wildcats traveled to Lexington over the weekend to take on some of the state’s top sixth-grade teams and posted an impressive 6-1 record.

Rosspoint opened with a 49-21 win over Louisville Crosby in pool play on Friday. The Wildcats won a rematch against Crosby 39-21 in the tournament’s first round and advanced to the round of 16 with a 55-49 victory over Burning Springs.

Knox Central handed Rosspoint its first loss of the season by a final of 41-29 on Sunday. Rosspoint defeated Knox Central during the regular season. Knox Central went on to win the tournament championship.

Rosspoint then moved into the Gold Bracket and claimed wins over South Oldham 37-29 and Lexington Southern 38-22 before downing Northern Pulaski 44-38 in the Gold Bracket finals.

The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 34-1.