Harlan County Property Transfers Published 11:37 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Trey D. Grant to Clay R. Grant, tract of property in Harlan County — state tax $4.

• Sheena and David Hibbard, et al., to Jack Earl Thompson Jr., and Gloria Thompson, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Amber Joseph (Miller) to Matthew Aaron Johnson, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $1.

• Justin L. and Betty B. Curry to James and Brenda Sue Gross Halcomb, tract or parcel of land at Coldiron — s.t. $87.50.

• Alice Renee Calton Jackson and James Alexander Nelson Calton to Danny and Marjorie McKnight, et al., tract or parcel of lands in Cumberland — s.t. $6.

• Inez Reed, et al , to Inez Reed, et al., property in Harlan County.

• Carl and Kimberly A. Kelly to Trevor B. and Barbara M. Tackett, property in the city of Evarts — s.t. $18.

• Elaine Hewitt, et al , to Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, Incorporation, property in Harlan County — s.t. $46.50.

• BMS Consultants, LLC, to Sweet T. Short, property in Harlan County.

• Wendell Middleton and Karen Sue Middleton to Wendell Middleton, property in Harlan County.

• Cynthia Howard, et al., to Heather Mefford, property near Loyall.

Parsons-Kimel, LLC, to MoJo Rental Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $500.

• Interproperty Investments, Incorporation, to MoJo Rental Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $2,000.

• Robin S. Smith to Robin S. Smith, tract of land at Benham.

• Charles Webb to Estil Late II, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $25.

• Interproperty Investments, Incorporation, to Redbow, Incorporation, property in Harlan — s.t. $275.

• Believers Tabernacle to Kentucky Lodging and Development Company, Incorporation, property in Harlan County — s.t. $70.

• Brian Douglas and Chanda Myers, et al., to Christopher Gene Lewis, property in Benham — s.t. $25.

• The City of Cumberland, to Field’s Lodge #832 F. & A.M., tract or parcel of land in the City of Cumberland — s.t. $5.

• Freddie Ray and Linda Gail Hensley to John Wallace and Elizabeth •Hensley Jones, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $125.

• Paul D. and Polly L. Osborne to Nunnelley-Patel Land Company, LLC, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $25.

• Robert (Bob) and Barbara Wentzel to Kentucky River Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $5.

• Walter and Cynthia Miniard to Kentucky River Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $5.

• Margie Faye Scott to Kayla Blair, property in Harlan County — s.t. $60.

• Wesley and Kim Brock to Anthony Joseph Edgar, property in Harlan County — s.t. $175.

• Devon Enlow, et al., to Bryan Kendall and Pamela Ann Southern, property in Harlan County — s.t. $64.

• Robert L. Kinder to Dallas A. And Joanne L. Osborne, tract of land at Baxter — s.t. $9.

• Anthony David North to Jerry C. and Angela Miniard, parcel of property in Dayhoit/Fresh Meadows — s.t. $1.

• Bullock & Blair Bits & Pieces, Incorporation, to Ted and Mary Collins, tract or parcel of land in the City of Cumberland — s.t. $19.

• Mark E. Hudack to Greg Stewart, property in the City of Lynch — s.t. $3.50.

• Jennifer June Sergent, et al., to Jennifer June Sergent and Elizabeth Ann Bell, property in Harlan County.

• Henrietta Bruner Barbus to Judy Marie Cornett, tract or parcel of land at Lynch