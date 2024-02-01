Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 4:09 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Civil Lawsuits

• Frank T. Price vs. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company — automobile dispute.

• Rhonda L. Bowling vs. Gregory A. Van Auken — support.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Nathaniel S. Farley — contract dispute.

• BCG Equities, LLC, vs. Eric Hall, et al. — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).

• Holly Baker vs. Neil Melvin — dissolution of marriage.

• Truist Bank vs. Robert C. Welch III, et al. — foreclosure.

• Gary Colegrove vs. Brittany Colegrove — dissolution of marriage.

• Elizabeth Edwards vs. Brandon Edwards — dissolution of marriage.

• Mark B. Bailey vs. Taylor Langford — automobile dispute.

• National Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Olman Middleton — contract dispute.

• Card Services, N.A. (FIA) vs. Angela Kelly — credit card debt collection.

•Christian Alex Walker vs. Kaylei Ingram — dissolution of marriage.

District Court

• Daniel Lee Hensley, 26, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

• Jennifer Payne, 33, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Austin P. Cain, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing (bond set at $1,000 cash).

• Devin Perkins, 33, of Harlan, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended).

• Jane Young, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

•Larry Wayne Napier, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at request of complaining party.

•Fortino Salinas, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school.

•Joyce A. Smith, 58, speeding(five miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed on proof.

•Timothy Middleton, 35, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled July 30.

• Kholson Caldwell, 21, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Priscilla Cargle, 43, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Sarah Blevins, 36, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no tail lights, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license plate — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.

• Larry Wilkinson, 64, menacing — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 30 days in jail

• Lisa M. Merida, 54, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

•Michael Lunsford, 30, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.

• William Smith, 38, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Jerusha Ann Inman, 51, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), improper equipment — first charge, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

• Don William Rigney, 56, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.

• Stephanie L. Couch, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled July 23.

• Chastity Goddard, 23, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing

• Joseph Adam Wright, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — sentenced to state traffic school.

• James W. Gordley, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.

• Jeffrey M. Staggs, 54, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• John R. Baker, 33, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jesse Robert Faulkner, 32, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Julie L. Hoskins, 34, resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Franklin Dewayne Buell, 47, theft by failure to make required disposition of property — jury trial scheduled July 23.

• David Anthony Hale, 46, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

ªJames Robert Wilson, 45, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Gary E. Hensley, 65, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Ronnie Duncan, 60, of Harlan, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled July 23.

Bobby Randall Lowe, 54, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — sentenced to state traffic school.

• David L. Jones, 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — amended to third offense DUI, pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23.

• Rocky Blevins, 35, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

• Kristi N. Howard, 35, improper equipment, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.

• Tammy Jones, 44, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.

• Derrick Wayne Owens, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $883 and operator’s license suspended six months.

• Jane Young, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.

• Pamela Lewis, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), license to be in possession, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.

• Betty Burgan, 50, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree criminal mischief, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debt card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Larry Napier, 34, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, no operator’s/moped license, no rear-view mirror, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed