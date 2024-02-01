Harlan County Courthouse Reports
Published 4:09 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024
Compiled by Paul Lunsford.
Civil Lawsuits
• Frank T. Price vs. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company — automobile dispute.
• Rhonda L. Bowling vs. Gregory A. Van Auken — support.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Nathaniel S. Farley — contract dispute.
• BCG Equities, LLC, vs. Eric Hall, et al. — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).
• Holly Baker vs. Neil Melvin — dissolution of marriage.
• Truist Bank vs. Robert C. Welch III, et al. — foreclosure.
• Gary Colegrove vs. Brittany Colegrove — dissolution of marriage.
• Elizabeth Edwards vs. Brandon Edwards — dissolution of marriage.
• Mark B. Bailey vs. Taylor Langford — automobile dispute.
• National Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Olman Middleton — contract dispute.
• Card Services, N.A. (FIA) vs. Angela Kelly — credit card debt collection.
•Christian Alex Walker vs. Kaylei Ingram — dissolution of marriage.
District Court
• Daniel Lee Hensley, 26, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.
• Jennifer Payne, 33, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $183.
• Austin P. Cain, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing (bond set at $1,000 cash).
• Devin Perkins, 33, of Harlan, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended).
• Jane Young, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.
•Larry Wayne Napier, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at request of complaining party.
•Fortino Salinas, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school.
•Joyce A. Smith, 58, speeding(five miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed on proof.
•Timothy Middleton, 35, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled July 30.
• Kholson Caldwell, 21, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.
• Priscilla Cargle, 43, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
• Sarah Blevins, 36, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no tail lights, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license plate — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.
• Larry Wilkinson, 64, menacing — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 30 days in jail
• Lisa M. Merida, 54, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.
•Michael Lunsford, 30, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.
• William Smith, 38, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
• Jerusha Ann Inman, 51, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), improper equipment — first charge, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.
• Don William Rigney, 56, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.
• Stephanie L. Couch, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled July 23.
• Chastity Goddard, 23, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing
• Joseph Adam Wright, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — sentenced to state traffic school.
• James W. Gordley, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.
• Jeffrey M. Staggs, 54, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.
• John R. Baker, 33, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated — failed to appear for hearing.
• Jesse Robert Faulkner, 32, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.
• Julie L. Hoskins, 34, resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
• Franklin Dewayne Buell, 47, theft by failure to make required disposition of property — jury trial scheduled July 23.
• David Anthony Hale, 46, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.
ªJames Robert Wilson, 45, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.
• Gary E. Hensley, 65, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — pleaded guilty, fined $183.
• Ronnie Duncan, 60, of Harlan, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled July 23.
Bobby Randall Lowe, 54, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — sentenced to state traffic school.
• David L. Jones, 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — amended to third offense DUI, pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23.
• Rocky Blevins, 35, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.
• Kristi N. Howard, 35, improper equipment, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.
• Tammy Jones, 44, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.
• Derrick Wayne Owens, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $883 and operator’s license suspended six months.
• Jane Young, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.
• Pamela Lewis, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), license to be in possession, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial Dec. 3.
• Betty Burgan, 50, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree criminal mischief, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debt card — failed to appear for hearing.
• Larry Napier, 34, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, no operator’s/moped license, no rear-view mirror, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed