Comets, Trojans to meet for county title

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Cawood guard Brady Smith went up for a shot in county semifinal action Tuesday. Smith scored 36 points in the Comets’ 43-22 win over Evarts. (Photo by Bob Cornett)
Staff Report
A showdown most expected for the seventh- and eighth-grade county title since the preseason will be a reality Thursday after both Cawood and James A. Cawood claimed semifinal wins Tuesday at JACES.
Kaden Jones led a balanced James A. Cawood attack with 14 points as the Trojans downed Rosspoint 41-28. Logan Smith and Tyhler Coots added 12 and nine points, respectively.
Blake Johnson paced the Wildcats with nine points.
Brady Smith scored 36 as Cawood advanced with a 43-22 win over Evarts.
Kobe Noe Sanders led Evarts with eight points.
The championship game is set for 6:30 on Thursday at Harlan County High School. Evarts will play Rosspoint at 5:30 in the consolation game.

