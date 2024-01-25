Comets, Trojans to meet for county title Published 4:36 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Staff Report

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports

A showdown most expected for the seventh- and eighth-grade county title since the preseason will be a reality Thursday after both Cawood and James A. Cawood claimed semifinal wins Tuesday at JACES.

Kaden Jones led a balanced James A. Cawood attack with 14 points as the Trojans downed Rosspoint 41-28. Logan Smith and Tyhler Coots added 12 and nine points, respectively.

Blake Johnson paced the Wildcats with nine points.

Brady Smith scored 36 as Cawood advanced with a 43-22 win over Evarts.

Kobe Noe Sanders led Evarts with eight points.

The championship game is set for 6:30 on Thursday at Harlan County High School. Evarts will play Rosspoint at 5:30 in the consolation game.