7 sentenced for election law violations Published 9:35 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Tuesday that action by his Special Prosecutions Division resulted in the sentencings of seven people, including a former constable, for election law violations and other crimes related to the 2022 primary election.

After the Election Fraud Hotline received a tip of suspected election law violations in Monroe County, the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began an investigation. A Monroe County Grand Jury returned a 40-count indictment charging seven Monroe and Barren County residents for the election crimes.

According to the indictment, friends and members of the Jackson family facilitated an organized scheme to bribe voters or obtain blank ballots of registered voters in hopes of electing then-constable James “Darrell” Jackson Monroe County Jailer during the 2022 primary election.

Jackson, 60, of Tompkinsville, pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitation to Engaging in Organized Criminal Syndicate and five counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Vote (both Class D Felonies). He was sentenced to six years, suspended for five years.

Mary Jackson, 24, of Tompkinsville, pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitation to Engaging in Organized Criminal Syndicate, six counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Vote and one count of Forgery Second Degree (all Class D Felonies). She was sentenced to six years, suspended for five years.

Leslie Jackson, 37, of Summer Shade, in Barren County, pleaded guilty to one count of Wrongful Registration (Class D Felony) and sentenced to one year, suspended for five years.

Bonnie McClendon, 67, of Tompkinsville pleaded guilty to one count of Perjury First Degree and two counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Vote (all Class D Felonies). A Pretrial Diversion for five years was imposed.

Tommy McClendon, 71, of Tompkinsville also pleaded guilty to four counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Vote (Class D Felony). A Pretrial Diversion for five years was imposed.

Lisa Jackson, 35, of Mount Hermon, pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitation of Engaging in Organized Crime (Class D Felony), one count of Persistent Felony Offender Second Degree (Felony Enhancement) and 17 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Vote (Class D Felony). She was sentenced to 12 years.

Sherrye Jackson, 48, of Tompkinsville pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitation to Engaging in Organized Crime and one count of Perjury First Degree (Class D Felonies). A Pretrial Diversion for five years was imposed.