Early voting ‘critical’ with 2 million Kentuckians expected to vote, Adams says Published 3:31 pm Monday, January 22, 2024

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said early voting is “critical” because of the large number of voters expected in November.

Adams said that that voter registration continued to increase in the last month of the year, with 6,562 voters registering in December.

“Voter interest in this presidential election is strong,” he said. “It is critical that we keep early voting as an option and adequately provide Election Day voting locations, as we expect over 2 million Kentuckians will vote this November.”

Comments on early voting is Adams’ response to an effort by some Republican lawmakers to end the three days of no-excuse early voting that was passed by lawmakers in 2020 at the behest of both Adams, a fellow member of the GOP, and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who worked out a plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up until then, Kentucky only allowed limited absentee voting.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,609,649 voters. Republican registration rose by 3,251 voters, a 20 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,523,414 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,623 voters, an 11 percent decrease. There are 358,196 voters registered Independent or under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,475 voters, a 41 percent uptick.

The registration deadline for the May 21 Primary Election in Kentucky is April 22 at 4 p.m. local time.

In December, Kentucky saw 3,459 voters removed. They consisted of 2,479 voters who have passed away, 502 felony convicts, 297 who moved out of state, 71 duplicate registrations, 55 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 55 who voluntarily deregistered.

Anyone not registered on or before the April 22 date will not be eligible to either request an absentee ballot or vote in person during the election.

Review registration status, apply for an absentee ballot, check out candidate filings, view sample ballots and more, by going to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky.