Middlesboro man facing drug charges in Harlan Co. following investigation Published 6:00 pm Friday, January 19, 2024

A Middlesboro man is facing charges, including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of suspected illegal substances during an investigation.

James Laws, 50, was arrested on Jan. 12 by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Rich.

According to a news release, Rich made contact with Laws in the Cawood community while conducting a drug trafficking investigation. It was discovered there were two active bench warrant on Laws.

A search incident to arrest located suspected controlled substances, cash, and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking in Laws possession.

Laws was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.