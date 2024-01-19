Former Ky. mayor pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges Published 5:52 pm Friday, January 19, 2024

The former mayor of Plum Springs, a small city in Warren County, pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge during an appearance on Thursday at U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.

According to information filed in court by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky, Shedrick Johnson, 45, was charged with devising a wire fraud scheme beginning on March 23, 2020, and continuing to November 30, 2022.

Johnson stands accused of exceeding his authorized access by withdrawing funds belonging to the city of Plum Springs, a community with a population of around 500 residents according to the 2020 U.S. Census, and utilizing the money he obtained for his personal benefit. He also admitted conducting unauthorized transactions with the Plum Springs debit card, with the total amount of loss being approximately $38,168.96.

The case was investigated by the Bowling Green office of the FBI.

When Johnson made his initial appearance on Thursday, he entered a guilty plea in which the parties agreed to recommend 5 years of probation. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for April 25, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. (CT). A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

If Johnson does receive prison time, there is no parole in the federal court system.