Beshear puts Kentucky under state of emergency due to wintry weather Published 10:51 am Monday, January 15, 2024

On Sunday night, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as winter storms continue to generate high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms, severe temperature decreases and the potential for ice and snow throughout much of the state.

The storms have the potential to disrupt utility systems and impact road conditions and private property. The state of emergency declaration allows for the activation of state resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management, to help protect Kentucky communities and families. The state’s Emergency Operations Center is preparing to activate to Level 4.

“We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please check goky.ky.gov before you travel, and check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

To view winter weather preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.