Rosspoint and JACES to battle for county crown Published 4:37 pm Thursday, January 11, 2024

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Staff Reports

The county basketball finals are set.

Rosspoint and James A. Cawood moved into the finals of the fifth- and sixth-grade county tournament with semifinal victories Monday at James A. Cawood Elementary School. They meet Thursday at at 6:30 p.m.

The top four seeds each advanced with wins Saturday in the fifth- and sixth-grade county tournament at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Top-seeded Rosspoint remained unbeaten with a 52-19 win over Black Mountain in the opening game.

Hudson Faulkner scored 12 to lead the Wildcats. Trey Creech tossed in 11. Blake Johnson added 10.

Kash Gooden scored all 19 points for the Tigers.

Wallins edged Cawood 27-25 in the second game as Leyland Cope scored nine and Sam Carmical added seven to lead the Devils.

Shaun Smith paced Cawood with 13 points.

Taylor Daniels scored 16 points as James A. Cawood coasted to a 46-5 win over Cumberland.

Cayson Farley tossed in 10 and Race Bryant added nine as Evarts rolled to a 38-5 win over Green Hills in the final game of the day.