Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Harlan man Published 10:15 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

A Harlan man is facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Tony Halburnt, 59, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 23.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Geary Ferguson and Deputy CJ Reed were in the Fairview community when they observed a vehicle at a location known for drugs. When the officers made contact, a passenger in the vehicle was observed moving something from his pocket. A search of the vehicle located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia where Halburnt was seated.

Halburnt was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.