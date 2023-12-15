Harlan County District Court Reports Published 10:37 am Friday, December 15, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Brent Hammonds, 22, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Dennis Howard, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• Penny Johnson, theft by unlawful taking — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.

• Robert Langley, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Nina Long, 50, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (one mile per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant.

• Jeremy Scott Muse, 45, convicted felon in possession of a handgun — waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Cathy R. Rivers, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27, 2024.

• Sabrina Sergent, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• Clifton C. Simpkins, 51, theft by deception (cold check) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Larry Joe Stewart, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• John C. Thomas, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

• Leah Shay Thomas, 21, opening a vehicle with one headlight, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant ($250).

• Brenda S. Napier, 49, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Benny W. Pace, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.

• Dakota Furgerson, 23, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Brad J. Florek, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — failed to appear for hearing.

• Treyvon Long, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27, 2024.

• Philip Carson Davis, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• Robert Pace, 33, receiving stolen property ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Devin Ray Keefer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

• Autumn Thomas, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.

• Brian Green, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• April Lynn Lamb, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 15.

• Christopher Wood, 48, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Tammy Thomas, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.

• Duane Woods, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 18.

• Jessica Russell, 42, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of marijuana — bench warrant ($2,500).

• Kristie Sue Middleton, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 15.

• Kayla B. Middleton, theft by unlawful taking — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 15.

• James H. Brock, 57, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant ($2,500).

• Charles Hubbard, 34, all-terrain vehicle violations — bench warrant ($50).

• Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9, 2024.

• Christopher Jordan Partin, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 15.

• Crystal Day, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

• Leah Thomas, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ysayah Lee Helton, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Jennifer Holland, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt — continued for pretrial conference June 11.

• Victor Colt Burt Stewart, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.