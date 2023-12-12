Roark: The flora and fauna of Christmas Published 10:28 am Tuesday, December 12, 2023

By Steve Roark

Contributing Writer

Christmas traditions are often things from the natural world, and I started listing them and it turned out to be a long list. The list I ended up researching the origin of how some plants and animals became synonymous with Christmas.

Christmas tree

Germany is credited with starting the tradition of Christmas trees as we know it back in the 16th century, but using evergreens for winter decorating goes back to early Roman times. Initially, trees were decorated with edible ornaments such as apples, nuts, and other foodstuff. Candles were later used to mimic stars on a moonless night, which eventually went electric. Real trees are losing ground to artificial ones of late. However, a survey of favorite smells revealed that the scent of a Christmas tree in the house ranked pretty high, coming in 8th place.

Holly

The bright red berries and green foliage during the drab winter months helped holly become a colorful decorating tradition. The use of it around the home traces back to the ancient Druids, who thought it had magical qualities and would have it around to ward off evil spirits and lightning. Early Christians associated the holly with Christ, with the prickly leaves representing the crown of thorns he wore, and the berries were the drops of blood He shed.

Mistletoe

This parasitic plant grows high up in oak, hickory, and other trees. A green plant growing out of a leafless tree in winter was so unusual that mistletoe was also thought to have mythical powers and placed around the home to protect it. In Norse mythology, it represented love and friendship, which is where the kissing part came from.

Reindeer

Also known as Caribou, this member of the deer family is native to the Arctic north and was domesticated to pull sleds centuries ago. So, using them in stories about transporting Santa and his sleigh was an obvious choice. The first reference to this was an illustrated children’s book written in 1821 called “Old Santeclaus With Much Delight”, and reindeer were really locked into Christmas two years later when the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” was published.

Cardinal

While not associated with any holiday tradition, the bright red male cardinal really stands out in a snowy landscape, and so you will get at least one Christmas card with this bird on it. Cardinals symbolize faith and warmth.

Camel

This beast of burden is traditionally associated with transporting the Wise Men as they sought the Christ child, even though it is not mentioned in the Bible. But it’s certainly feasible that they were used, as they are amazingly designed to get around in an arid country. Their feet have good traction in sand, and they can go without water for long distances. Most mammals become dehydrated when they’ve lost 15% of their body fluid, but camels can lose over 25% and keep going. It’s commonly believed that they store water in their humps, but this is incorrect. They do store fat there, which can be converted to food and water when needed.