Harlan County District Court Reports Published 10:35 am Thursday, November 30, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Okey Boggs, first-degree unlawful imprisonment — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Teddy Andrew Smith, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 5.

• Leah Shay Thomas, 21, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jeremy Bryant, 44, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — failed to appear for hearing.

• Darby Lewis, 30, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• James B. Osborne, 32, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Amie Cherish Wright, 46, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Billy W. Wynn, 43, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 30, 2024.

• Jonah Wright, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Harry Hopkins, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Jessica Russell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant ($2,500).

• Donald Hensley, 46, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Brittany Amber Cox, 34, improper display of registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Catherine N. Deal, 33, two counts of booster seat violations, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), booster seat violations — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charges, dismissed.

• Teddy Andrew Smith, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 5.

• Joseph Robert Branham, 42, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, booster seat violations, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charge, dismissed.

• Nina Long, 50, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Charles Lee Boggs, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 5.

• Leah Shay Thomas, 21, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert W. Bumgardner, 48, license plate not illuminated, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Terry M. Polly, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Joyce Sizemore, 47, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container — bench warrant ($250).

• Marcus W. Saylor, 22, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Jeffery Wayne Burkhart, 63, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces or more but under 5 pounds, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Cory A. York, 30, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, tampering with physical evidence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

Betty Fields, 39, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Melvin G. Harris, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper registration plate, failure to give or improper signal — jury trial scheduled Jan. 30.

• Dana Howard, 39, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Tessany D. Richards, 27, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant ($50).

• Tyler D. Wilson, 19, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• William Carden Richards, 34, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant ($50).

• Martin Cook, 38, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jonathan W. Turner, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 30.

• Jeffrey Wayne Glover, 31, license plate not illuminated, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.