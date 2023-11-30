Girls basketball notebook: Harlan, HC get in tuneups before start of season Published 3:19 pm Thursday, November 30, 2023

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Lady Lions triumph over Harlan in preseason scrimmage Two of the 13th Region’s top All “A” Classic teams squared off last Tuesday in a warmup before the regular season opens next week. Pineville pulled away in the third quarter on the way to a 65-49 victory over visiting Harlan.

Sophomore forward Rachel Howard scored 24 points and senior guard Nadine Johnson added 20 to lead the Lady Lions, who bring back four starters from a 22-9 team. Ava Arnett contributed 15 points.

Harlan, under the direction of first-year coach Mackenzie King Varner, was led by junior guard Aymanni Wynn with 20 points and senior guard Emma Owens with 12 points.

Pineville grabbed an early 8-2 lead before a couple of baskets by Wynn put the Lady Dragons ahead in a back-and-forth first period that ended with Lady Lions up 18-17. Howard scored nine to lead Pineville in the quarter.

Howard scored five and Arnett added four in the second quarter as Pineville extended its lead to 29-25 at halftime.

Johnson took over in the third quarter, scoring nine points, as Pineville outscored the Lady Dragons 18-3 to build a 47-31 advantage.

The Lady Dragons were hurt all night by missed free throws as they connected on 12 of 28 in the scrimmage.

A three-point play by Wynn got Harlan as close as 11 in the fourth quarter before the Lady Lions recovered to win by 16.

Harlan opens its season on Dec. 2nd, taking on Wayne County in the Lisa Collins Classic at South Laurel. Pineville will played host to Leslie County on Monday.