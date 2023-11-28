Study: Building a new public university in Southeastern Kentucky ‘problematic’ Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, November 28, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Building a new four-year public university in Southeastern Kentucky would be “prohibitively expensive and its long-term viability (especially in terms of enrollment) would be uncertain,” says a study by the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) that was ordered earlier this year by the Kentucky General Assembly.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, sought the wide-ranging study. Among other questions, it was to address the feasibility of expanding access to higher education in Southeastern Kentucky through three means: establishing a new residential public university, acquiring a private university or establishing a residential campus as a satellite of an existing regional public university.

The CPE study found that each of the three options “is in some way problematic.”

No private institution has expressed an interest in becoming public, and acquiring one would be a “complicated legal process,” the study said. Also, enrollment and degree production in existing satellite programs has “declined precipitously” making it unlikely a “new regional satellite would receive adequate resources and attention.”

However, CPE identified other options involving Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) for expanding access to four-year degree programs.

CPE’s “preferred approach” would be making HCTC a stand-alone college or university offering both sub-baccalaureate technical programs and a few bachelor’s programs “in line with area workforce demand.”

However, the study’s draft executive summary, says CPE cannot provide an unqualified endorsement of this option without more stakeholder engagement, risk-benefit analysis and understanding of student demand.

CPE estimates the cost of a 96-bed dormitory at Hazard would be $18.2 million, adding, “The legislature might consider a non-traditional housing option for single parents, veterans, transition foster youth, or justice-impacted populations as traditional students are likely to live at home.”

The CPE determined that the Kentucky River Area Development District would be the best location for an increased university presence because it is a “postsecondary desert,” lacking broad access to a university. Hazard is centrally located in the district at the Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 15.

Another option at Hazard would be enhancing the visibility and impact of the University Center of the Mountains, a collaboration of four year universities working with community colleges, although it would be unlikely to produce the kinds of economic impacts envisioned by Stivers’ Senate Joint Resolution 98.

The resolution cited public universities’ and community colleges’ roles as economic incubators and the “conspicuous” absence of a four-year public university in the region as its struggles to rebound from the coal industry’s decline.

“While CPE endorses an increased four-year presence in Southeast Kentucky, it does so with the following strong caveat: without a comprehensive economic and workforce development strategy, a new university will not yield the desired results for the region,” the executive summary said.

The legislature also ordered CPE to take stock of the state of Kentucky’s higher education system more than two decades after the passage of the Kentucky Postsecondary Education Improvement Act of 1997, or House Bill 1. The law established CPE and various goals to advance public higher education in Kentucky. Before that, the community college system was under the University of Kentucky.

Stark rural-urban disparities

CPE approved releasing its recommendations and findings during a Nov. 20 meeting. The study, which will be submitted for legislative review Friday, found that over the last 25 years, the state’s public higher education system made “substantial progress” under its current structure. However, if some trends remain unchecked, they “place future educational attainment gains at risk.”

“A central premise of HB 1 was that increased educational attainment would bring about a higher standard of living for Kentuckians in terms of per capita income and workforce opportunity,” the study’s executive summary said. “Kentucky has increased its education attainment rate, but attendant economic gains have fallen short of expectations. Kentucky’s per capita personal income remains around 80% of the national average, just as it was in 1997.”