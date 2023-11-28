Brownie recall from Gordon Food Service

Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Massachusetts is voluntarily recalling 512 cases (2,048 trays) of Gordon Food Service brownies sold in Kentucky and 13 other states, due to inadvertent mislabeling of the inner tray of brownies, resulting in undeclared peanuts.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The trays are labeled as Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS#226260) with lot code of 23243 printed on the bottom right corner of the tray. The tray size is 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches.
The impacted products were distributed wholesale to foodservice operators and through retail Gordon Food Service (“GFS”) Stores in Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
The voluntary recall was initiated after a customer complaint noting that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not have the presence of peanuts called out on the label.
Consumers who have purchased trays of GFS Item #226240 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies with a lot code of 23243 or master cases of GFS Item# 226260 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, lot# 6Z3H31 or 23243 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
No adverse reactions have been reported to date.
Consumers with questions may contact Dianne’s Fine Desserts Monday- Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,(CST) using the below contact information:
Customer Service: 612-473-8235
Quality Assurance: 416-795-3456 or by email at feedback@dessertholdings.com