County recognizes ace Wallins runner Published 8:20 am Friday, November 24, 2023

The Harlan County Fiscal Court set aside some time at the beginning of their monthly meeting to recognize an outstanding Wallins eighth grade student for his achievements in cross country.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley kicked off the meeting with a proclamation honoring Wallins student Tanner Daniels.

“We have a special recognition this morning,” Mosley said. “We have a young man with us – I always love days when we have young people to recognize that are doing great things in our community – whether it’s a young person achieving things in the classroom or in track and field.”

Mosley called Tanner Daniels up to the front.

“Probably a lot of people have heard his name or seen his picture,” Mosley said. “He is a very young man, but he’s already made a big footprint.”

Mosley then read a proclamation honoring Daniels.

“Whereas Tanner Daniels is a lifelong resident of Harlan County, and the son of Pastor Tim and Amanda Daniels, and whereas Tanner Daniels is an eighth grader at Wallins Elementary School and participates in the cross country program,” Mosley read. “Tanner Daniels has achieved remarkable results so far in his cross country career, and was area 9 champion with an undefeated regular season, regional champion, and was named runner of the year in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade division, and while competing as a sixth grader earned the title of elementary district champion.”

Daniels also placed fifth at the state competition and received a national-level gold medal. At the seventh-grade level, he was named middle school champion, placed fifth at the state competition and 28th place nationally. During his eighth-grade year, he was the middle school district champion, Kentucky state champion, received a national bronze medal, finished fourth at the Coache’s Middle School National Cross Country Meet in Louisville, and received recognition as an all-American for 2023. Daniels also set records for the fastest 2K, 3K, 4K, and 5K runs in Harlan County.

“Tanner has earned a spot in the 2023 USA National Junior Olympics on Dec. 9, where he will represent Harlan County,” Mosley said. “Tanner is the first ever person from Harlan County to achieve this. Let it be resolved that I, Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge-Executive, do hereby recognize Tanner Daniels for his outstanding achievements and encourage all citizens to celebrate this young man’s remarkable accomplishments.”

Mosley also recognized Daniels’ coach.

“I also want to recognize his coach, Ryan Vitatoe,” Mosley said. “The impression that he has left on young people in our community is incredible…thank you coach Vitatoe.”