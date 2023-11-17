Harlan County Courthouse News Published 12:30 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Civil Lawsuits

• Donna Poston vs. Bobby Poston — dissolution of marriage.

• Chelsea Gambrel vs. Michael Taulbee — dissolution of marriage.

• Charles Hensley vs. Alexis Lee Hensley — dissolution of marriage.

• Brenda Cothern vs. Robert Cothern — dissolution of marriage.

• Mark Reynolds vs. Louise Reynolds — dissolution of marriage.

• Talia Burgan vs. Jacob Napier — dissolution of marriage.

• Donielle Gross vs. Brian J. Gross — support.

• Dana Virginia Hagerman vs. David Edward Hagerman — URESA/UIFSA.

• Community Trust Bank, Incorporation, vs. Blanche G. Osborne — seller plaintiff/services (debt collection).

• Timothy Hayes Cornett vs. Teresa Cornett — dissolution of marriage.

• Community Trust Bank, Incorporation, vs. Jesse Cornett, et al. — seller plaintiff/services (debt collection).

• Mark Franklin Seiber vs. Rose Lee Seiber — dissolution of marriage.

• Robin Lee Middleton vs. Ethan Patrick Middleton — dissolution of marriage.

• Joel Marcus Hensley vs. Crystal Hensley — dissolution of marriage.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Sherylene Thomas — credit card debt collection.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Incorporation, vs. Norma J. Shields — foreclosure.

• Natasha Meadors vs. Joseph Meadors — custody.

• Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. David Baldwin — contract dispute.

• Sierra Cheyene Wynn vs. Kenan Monroe Wynn — dissolution of marriage.

• Gregory Wampler vs. Amanda Schaffer — custody.

• Corisia Smith vs. Michael Smith — dissolution of marriage.

• Kimberly Michaela Stephens vs. Clinton Roger Stephens — dissolution of marriage.

• Lena Williams, et al., vs. Ralph Polson, et al. — custody.

• Heights Finance Corporation vs. Sherry Morrison, et al. — contract dispute.

District Court

• Harry Hopkins, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Gordon Orman Fultz, 23, giving an officer false identifying information — jury trial scheduled June 4, 2024.

• Misty L. Osborne, 35, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11.

• Kendall Tyrone Caldwell, 40, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — bench warrant.

• Jenekia Cundiff, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to give or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 11.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — dismissed.

• Devin Mefford, 25, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Edward Wayne Gray, 40, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant.

• James Aaron Trammell, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $233. Due by Jan. 24.

• Shawn Keith Campbell, 50, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Anthony Willis Hensley, 45, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

• Kayla Brielle Middleton, 32, license plate not illuminated, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant.

• Allen Lee Whitaker, 33, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Clayton Tony Fultz, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating all-terrain vehicle on roadway — pleaded guilty, fined $178.

• Paige A. Lewis, 36, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled July 16, 2024.

• Kenneth Howard III, 53, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant ($100).

• Terry L. Howard, 48, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — dismissed at request of complaining party.

• Eric D. Griffey, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper passing — continued for arraignment Jan. 8, 2024.

• Josh Mitchell, 36, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — bench warrant ($250).

William Collins, theft by unlawful taking (bicycles) — bench warrant ($250).

• DeMarcus Monroe, violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant ($100).

• Melissa Gullion, 25, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Henry Lee Middleton, 40, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25, 40, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Haley Perkins, 23, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin A. Frost, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

Andrew D. Mills, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Cole Alexander Manning, 27, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jacob Dylan Miracle, 20, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with one headlight — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed.

• John Bates, 41, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial May 7.

• Brittany D. Huff, 30, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ysayah Lee Helton, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Jamie Lea Norris, 44, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Charles E. Brock, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• David Lee Miniard, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• James Kelly, 61, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Deal, 40, failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tamara N. Robbins, 38, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

• Justin Cole Caldwell, 24, criminal littering, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree disorderly conduct — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $383; other charges, dismissed.

• Hunter Jones, 23, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Christa Swanner, 46, violation of local county ordinance — pleaded guilty, fined $183.