Rosspoint a big winner in panorama Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

1 of 2

For more local sports coverage, check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Defending champ Rosspoint still looks like the county’s best fifth- and sixth-grade basketball team, but Green Hills, Cumberland and Wallins all appeared to be much improved in action from the Black Bears Panorama at Harlan County High School.

Rosspoint grabbed a big early lead and went to its reserves in the second half on the way to a 37-21 victory over Evarts. Trey Creech scored eight and Hudson Faulkner added seven to lead the Wildcats.

Cayson Farley paced Evarts with 10 points.

Green Hills opened the evening with a 29-12 win over Black Mountain as Billy Harrison scored 12 points and Arthur Harrison added 10 for the Falcons.

Kash Gooden scored all 12 points for the Tigers.

Cumberland edged Cawood 16-14 in sudden-death overtime in the most intense and exciting scrimmage of the night, which ended on a basket by Brayan Perez after Brycen Saylor pulled the Skins even with two free throws. Robby Johnson led the Redskins with six points.

Shawn Smith paced the Comets with six points.

Leland Cope dominated in the paint with 14 points as Wallins downed James A. Cawood 29-11.

Taylor Daniels led the Trojans with six points.

The county seventh- and eighth-grade teams will play Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.