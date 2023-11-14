Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Nov. 1-7. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Alicia Greene, 38, of Baxter, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1. She was charged with probation violation. Greene was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.

• Monica Napier, 42, of Dayhoit, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

• Lewis Lamb, 42, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Nov. 3. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and persistent felony offender. Lamb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Brittany Ledford, 28, of Gulston, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6. She was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Ledford was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

• Tommy Saylor, 57, of Evarts, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Nov. 7. He was charged with probation violation. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Justin Williams, 38, of Cranks, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 surety bond.

• Tyler Curry, 26, of Coxton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Curry was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.