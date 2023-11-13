Election law violation charges elicit guilty plea from Monroe Co. woman Published 11:30 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in a guilty plea by a Monroe County woman for her role in a series of election law violations during the 2022 primary election season.

After the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline received a tip regarding suspected election law violations in Monroe County, a grand jury returned a 40-count indictment charging seven Monroe and Barren County residents with election crimes. Among them was Lisa Jackson, 36, of Mt. Hermon, who pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Lisa Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitating and Engaging in an Organized Criminal Syndicate (a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison), one count of Persistent Felony Offender Second Degree (Felony Enhancement) and 12 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditure to Vote (Class D Felony, with a 1-5 year penalty). According to the plea documents, Jackson solicited votes for certain candidates by paying off voters.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office recommended Jackson receive a sentence of 12 years in prison. With Lisa Jackson’s plea, three of the seven indicted individuals have pleaded guilty. The case was investigated by Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke.