Donna Ross Smith, 68, of Powhatan, Virginia, went to be with Father God in heaven on November 6, 2023, after suffering a stroke while visiting family and friends in her hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later to Sacred Ground Hospice House, where she passed away peacefully with her husband of 24 years, Dean Smith, by her side. She is preceded in death by her father, James “Don” Ross, her brother, James “Jim” Ross, and her beloved dogs, Trixter and Rudy. Donna is survived by her husband Dean, her mother, Peggy Joyce Ross, her stepchildren Evan Smith (Miki), Emily Chaves (Mike), and Elliott Smith, adoring grandchildren, Henry, Leo, Cora, Cameron, and Carrington, and nephews, Britt and Corey Ross. Donna graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a degree in psychology. After college, she was proud to have helped establish an adult literacy program in Harlan County and later moved to Richmond, Virginia where she started her insurance career with Colonial Life, met the love of her life, Dean, and settled in Powhatan, Virginia. Donna also dedicated many years to the Federal Hill Club, serving as its president and membership coordinator. There, she made countless lifelong friends who she loved like family. Donna was a member of Passion Community Church and friend, visitor to Family Worship Center, both in Powhatan, Virginia. Donna relished being outdoors and relaxing at the beach, always wearing her favorite pair of flipflops. She was active in tennis, golf, and bowling, and enjoyed teaching children how to do a “back dive” in the pool, cozying up to a good book or the Andy Griffith Show, but most of all loved laughing with family and friends. She will be remembered for her remarkable memory and quick-witted humor, beautiful smile, generous spirit, kind heart, and natural ability to make others feel welcome. Donna truly never met a stranger. A memorial service, with reception to follow, will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 2:00pm, at Family Worship Center, 2901 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan VA, 23139. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donna’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, www. sacredgroundresidentialhospice .com. Donna Ross Smith 1955-2023