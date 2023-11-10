Teen Corner: We could all learn from a child’s perspective on the world Published 11:30 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Abby Sherman

Guest Columnist

To see the world through a child’s eyes. They see everything in vibrant colors. Their joy is contagious. They live a life free of worry. They are innocent and pure. They are the ones that I consider to have a beautiful mind.

What makes a beautiful mind? It doesn’t always mean your level of intelligence. A beautiful mind is when one doesn’t see the differences between people. Someone who is pure and looks for the good in people. Some may call it “innocent” and “naive,” but this is what I define a beautiful mind as.

Kids are a ray of sunshine and their positivity radiates. Their smiles are infectious. They show unconditional love towards everyone. They believe they can be anything they want to be: an astronaut, a scientist or even the president. They don’t see things the way most people do. They don’t see gender, race, or social class – all they see is a person. In their eyes, everyone is equal. They haven’t been exposed to the real world, so they don’t believe that there could possibly be any bad in it. They believe everything and everyone is good, and that’s a pure and innocent mindset.

My little sister is a perfect example of why children have beautiful minds. She gets excited over everything. Whenever we have a special event or holiday coming up, she asks to make a countdown for it. She also sees the good in people. She’s kind to everyone, and she believes everyone should be kind to each other. If she sees a person that isn’t being nice towards another, she stands up for them and what she believes is right.

Children believe in the magic of things. They believe in the magic of Christmas. For most people, once you stop believing in Santa Claus, the spirit and excitement of Christmas dies with that. Their beliefs are simple. When they lose their first tooth, they’re so excited because they know that night they get to put their tooth under their pillow for the “Tooth Fairy.” Kids see the beauty and magic in everything. Their excitement over everything is pure.

Adults are supposed to be the ones who influence children, but children can really be the ones who influence us. They believe in kindness, love, and compassion towards others. What if we had that perspective? We all could be better people and the world could be a better place with that point of view.