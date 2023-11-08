Beshear wins re-election Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection as Kentucky’s Chief Executive on Tuesday, defeating Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron by a wider margin than when he stopped Matt Bevin’s quest for a second term in 2019.

The win makes him only the third governor in Kentucky history to win two consecutive terms. The others were Paul Patton, who was in office 1995-2003, and his father, Steve Beshear, who served from 2007 to 2015.

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice,” Beshear said during his victory speech, “A choice not to move to the right or to the left, but to move forward for every single family. A choice to reject Team R or Team D, and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky.”

He said this was a victory that sends a loud and clear message: “A message that candidates should run for something, and not against someone. That a candidate should show vision, and not sew division. And a clear statement that anger politics should end right here and right now.”

In addition to the best two years for economic development, Beshear touted some of his accomplishments that will carry over to the next four years. “We’re building the Brent Spence companion bridge without tolls, we’re four-laning the entire Mountain Parkway, and we’re pushing I-69 forward so fast that Indiana is scrambling to catch up.”

For the next four years, Beshear said, “We have an opportunity to come further together. This is our chance to build that Commonwealth we have always dreamed of. To stop the fighting, to push away the division, to recognize that we have more that unites us, than can ever pull us apart; and that the opportunity, right in front of us, is more promising than at any time in our lifetimes.”

Beshear had 53% of the votes when Cameron conceded at 9:15 p.m.

During his concession speech, after thanking his supporters and those who worked on his campaign, Cameron said, “As I called the Governor to congratulate him, I know from his perspective, and all of our perspectives, we all want the same thing for our future generations. A better commonwealth, one which can ultimately be a shining city on a hill, a model and example for the rest of the nation to follow.

“I ask that you pray for Governor Beshear and his team and for all of the commonwealth because, at the end of the day, win, lose or draw, what ultimately matters is that we know that Christ is on the throne.”