Daniels places third in middle school nationals Published 11:45 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

With the official cross country season over, a few area runners found another opportunity Saturday to extend competition.

Eighth-graders Tanner Daniels and Lauren Lewis represented Harlan County at the middle school cross country nationals in Louisville.

Daniels placed third overall in the boys 4K race with a time of 12:53.6.

Lewis finished 71st in the girls 4K race with a time of 16:19.7.

Members of the Harlan cross country team competed as well.

In the girls 2K race, Priscilla Stewart was 34th with a time of 8:37.1. Mckenzie Petrey (8:47.7) and Zoe Lawson (8:51.2) finished 44th and 48th, respectively.

Aiden Browning placed 45th with a time of 8:17.2 in the boys 2K race. Colt Sullivan was 82nd with a time of 8:52.9. Kash Bailey (102nd) finished with a time of 9:40.4.