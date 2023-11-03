Harlan County Schools BOE recognizes student athletes Published 9:30 am Friday, November 3, 2023

The Harlan County School Board took some time to recognize several student athletes for achievements in athletics during the board’s regular meeting for October.

Board Chairman Gary Farmer asked Superintendent Brent Roark to present commemorative plaques to the student athletes.

“We usually do a lot of academics, but this time, we’re loaded with athletic achievements,” Roark said. “I’m going to start with Braden Casolari.”

Roark told the board Harlan County High School golfer Casolari recently won the Pure Insurance Championship First Tee.

“Casolari finished round one in second place with a score of 64,” Roark said. “Casolari’s total score for the tournament was 21 under par, finishing in first place. That’s an enormous accomplishment, winning a golf tournament of that stature.”

Roark also called on Harlan County High School basketball player Trent Noah.

“This young man needs no introduction; he’s known all over the state at this point,” Roark said. “He’s definitely the most highly recruited player we’ve ever had.”

Roark mentioned Noah has recently signed up to play for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

“We’re pleased to honor him tonight for the great representation he has been for Harlan County High School and for our basketball program,” Roark said. “His coaches and teachers are quick to point out he conducts himself in a very mature and professional manner, has exceptional character and offers the utmost respect to others.”

Roark then recognized a pair of cross-country runners who recently performed with excellence at the state level.

“We’re here to honor two runners that did an exceptional job at the middle school level,” Roark said. “We’re pleased to honor two of our outstanding cross county athletes for their recent wins in the Kentucky Middle School State Championship.”

Roark then brought Tanner Daniels and Lauren Lewis in front of the board one at a time to receive plaques to commemorate their wins.

All the students then gathered for a group photo before the board moved on to other business.