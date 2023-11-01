Kynect insurance enrollment underway Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Kentuckians can shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace known as Kynect between Wednesday through Jan. 16, 2024.

Kentuckians who sign up on or before Dec. 15, 2023, will have a coverage start date of Jan. 1, 2024. Those who sign up on Dec. 16 through the last day of enrollment will be eligible for coverage that starts on Feb. 1, 2024.

Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can start shopping Wednesday for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. All plan types also cover certain preventive services at no cost, and no one can be dropped from coverage or have their premiums increased because of health issues.

Four carriers will offer health plans: Anthem, CareSource, Passport by Molina Healthcare and WellCare of Kentucky. Passport by Molina Healthcare will expand by 22 counties, and WellCare will expand by 26 counties. Anthem and Best Life will offer dental plans. An expanded number of plans have been certified for 2024 and all counties have at least two carrier choices, with most having three choices and many now having four choices.

Carrie Banahan, deputy secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, encourages consumers to visit kynect.ky.gov for plan details.

“There’s more to plans than the monthly premium,” she said. “Make sure your doctors and other clinicians are in their network. Check out whether your favorite pharmacy is among their preferred.