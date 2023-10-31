Harlan County Police Reports Published 10:30 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Oct. 24-Oct. 29. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

· James Engle, 44, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 24. He was charged with second-degree assault, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). Engle was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Jessie Craft, 44, of Prestonsburg, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 26, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with fugitive from another state (warrant required). Craft was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

· Rodrick Benson, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan City Police on Friday, Oct. 27. He was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, no operators/moped license, and probation violation. Benson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Devin Keefer, 37, of Totz, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 27. He was charged with probation violation (three counts) and second-degree fleeing or evading police. Keefer was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Edward Jones, 45, of Evarts, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 29, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Jones was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.