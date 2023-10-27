Teen Corner: Autumn, with its colors and beauty, is my favorite time of the year Published 12:30 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Seth Ramsey

Contributing Columnist

One of the most enchanting aspects of this time of the year, which I eagerly anticipate and thoroughly enjoy, is the vibrant transformation of nature that unfolds as autumn takes hold. The air becomes crisper, and a sense of nostalgia fills the atmosphere, creating a unique and delightful feeling.

The first thing that captivates me about this season is the resplendent array of colors that envelop the world—the green leaves of summer turn into fiery red, burnt oranges, and golden yellow of fall. Walking through a park or forest, I can’t help but be shocked by the world’s beauty.

Moreover, this time of the year brings a sense of coziness and comfort. The days grow shorter, and the evenings invite us to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a hot cup of coffee. The comforting scent of the woods and the crunching of leaves contribute to an atmosphere of serenity that is hard to replicate in other seasons.

A favorite activity of mine during this season is walking around in the woods. Being around beautiful nature is a delightful and comforting time. Smelling the fall air, seeing the changing colors, and listening to the delicate leaves hit the ground is utterly relaxing. If fall was not a season, I feel more people would be going through mental trials. It is a fantastic gift that God has given to us.

The flavors of fall are another source of joy. Pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg infuse various dishes, from pies to coffee, with a comforting and nostalgic taste. As the weather cools, soups and stews become more appealing, filling our homes with mouthwatering aromas and satisfying our appetites. I don’t think that any of us will forget when we would be with an old friend, eating pumpkin pie, drinking coffee, and hearing stories from them, not having a care in the world. The only feeling that you felt was love. Love for your family and friends. Thinking about those times gives you a warm, comforting feeling in the middle of your stomach.

The autumn season holds a special place in my heart for many reasons. The dazzling colors of nature, the smell of the fall air, and the great memories it brings make this season my favorite time of the year.