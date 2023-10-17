Harlan County District Court Reports Published 8:44 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Tammy Thomas, failure to give or improper signal, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — preliminary hearing scheduled Jan. 8, 2024.

• Dana Lee Vanover, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to give or improper signal — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Della Wiggins, 45, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Billy W. Wynn, 43, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 30 at 9 a.m.

• Charles Adkins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Charles E. Brock, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Marc Anthony Carroll, 30, operating a vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated, no tail lights — dismissed on repair.

• Christopher Clark, failure to give or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Thomas Anthony Smith, 39, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed

• Jacquez Cook, violation of local county ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Bobby Couch, 49, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Fred T. Hall, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Johnnie W. Hensley, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Melaney Nantz, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 4.

• Eric D. Griffey, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper passing — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Victoria Ison, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Ethan Raye Johnson, 20, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Cathy Lynn Mullins, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Aaron Michael Lamb, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Melissa Mechelle Freeman, 49, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Haley Perkins, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Rebekkah L. Creech, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Thomas L. Madden, 27, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

• Justin McQueen, first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Hannah Fidelity Mills, 28, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Shella Middleton, improper passing — dismissed on warning.

• Terry M. Polly, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Thomas Smith, 39, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Anthony S. Smith, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Angelina Kay Suttles, 30, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), inadequate silencer (muffler), vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc. — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.